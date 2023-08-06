TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of TESSCO Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

TESS opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $83.34 million, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.98.

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.11). TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 57.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated engages in manufacture and distribution of technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

