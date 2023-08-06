TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TGTX. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $35.67.

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 282.55% and a negative net margin of 730.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2606.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,484,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.