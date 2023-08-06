The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $2.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.84. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $36.37 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $866.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.44%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

