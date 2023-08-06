The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives $36.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAKE. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $36.37 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $866.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

