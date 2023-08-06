The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Target Price to $83.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BPMC. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.76.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 4.80. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average of $51.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $0.39. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 245.62% and a negative return on equity of 117.88%. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,371.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,876,000 after acquiring an additional 46,264 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.