The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Lowered by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 181,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,102,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $131.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.83 and a 200-day moving average of $133.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $176.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

