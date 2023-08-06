Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) & Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) Financial Contrast

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) and Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Theravance Biopharma and Pharmaxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma 1,803.67% -22.72% -9.44% Pharmaxis N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Theravance Biopharma has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharmaxis has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pharmaxis 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Theravance Biopharma and Pharmaxis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.85%. Given Theravance Biopharma’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Theravance Biopharma is more favorable than Pharmaxis.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Theravance Biopharma and Pharmaxis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma $51.35 million 11.20 $872.13 million $11.53 0.86 Pharmaxis $8.75 million 3.03 -$9.36 million N/A N/A

Theravance Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Pharmaxis.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma beats Pharmaxis on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world. The Company applies organ-selective expertise to target disease biologically, to discover and develop medicines that may expand the therapeutic index with the goal of maximizing efficacy and limiting systemic side effects. These efforts leverage years of experience in developing lung-selective medicines to treat respiratory disease, including FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its pipeline of internally discovered programs is targeted to address significant patient needs.

Theravance Biopharma has an economic interest in potential future payments from Glaxo Group Limited or one of its affiliates (GSK) pursuant to its agreements with Innoviva, Inc. relating to certain programs, including TRELEGY.

About Pharmaxis

Pharmaxis Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of healthcare products for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mannitol business, and New Drug Development. It offers Bronchitol, an inhaled dry powder for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and Aridol, an airways inflammation test that is used to identify twitchy or hyper-responsive airways, as well as to assist in diagnosing and managing asthma. The company's product pipeline consists of amine oxidase inhibitors comprising semicarbazide-sensitive amine oxidase for diabetic retinopathy; selective lysyl oxidase like inhibitors targeting chronic fibrotic diseases, such as NASH, pulmonary fibrosis, kidney fibrosis, and cardiac fibrosis; and pan-lysyl oxidase inhibitors targeting severe fibrotic indications, which includes cancers and scarring. It is also developing Orbital, a dry powder inhaler to deliver high drug doses to lungs. Pharmaxis Ltd was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Frenchs Forest, Australia.

