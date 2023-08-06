Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 1,803.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 million. On average, analysts expect Theravance Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $9.95 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $575.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $26,145.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 367,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,356.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,756 shares of company stock worth $93,739. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $126,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TBPH. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

