Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$139.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$135.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares cut Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$184.00 to C$194.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$175.86.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$176.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$173.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$169.90. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$136.02 and a 12 month high of C$185.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

About Thomson Reuters

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.649 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 85.49%.

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.