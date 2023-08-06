Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TRI. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$184.00 to C$194.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$135.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$175.86.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$176.07 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$136.02 and a 52-week high of C$185.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$173.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$169.90. The firm has a market cap of C$79.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.649 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.49%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

