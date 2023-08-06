Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TRMLF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$112.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

About Tourmaline Oil

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.1946 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.73%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

