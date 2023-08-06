Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Transcat in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Transcat’s FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $89.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.73. Transcat has a 12 month low of $65.60 and a 12 month high of $94.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.25 million, a P/E ratio of 65.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Transcat had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $62.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.71 million.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 3,501 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $301,436.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,527.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $301,436.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,527.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $431,954.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,498,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Transcat by 137.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Transcat during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Transcat during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Transcat by 162.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Transcat by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

