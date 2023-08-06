Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 460 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Entegris were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Entegris to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.91.

Shares of ENTG opened at $101.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.39 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.84.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Entegris had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

