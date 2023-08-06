Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 6,280 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,595,000 after purchasing an additional 126,538 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,171,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,474 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,341,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,427,000 after purchasing an additional 395,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.53.

EXAS opened at $85.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.27 and a 200 day moving average of $76.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.42. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

