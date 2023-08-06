Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 8.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Twilio by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Twilio by 0.7% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Bank of America lowered their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.04.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $204,821.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,034 shares in the company, valued at $12,394,410.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $204,821.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,034 shares in the company, valued at $12,394,410.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $89,933.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,024 shares of company stock worth $2,132,369 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $92.53.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

