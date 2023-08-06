Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Trican Well Service Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TCW stock opened at C$4.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of C$983.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.08. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$2.66 and a twelve month high of C$4.59.

Trican Well Service Announces Dividend

Trican Well Service ( TSE:TCW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$297.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.43 million. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.5750963 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

