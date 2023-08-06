Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Trading Up 5.3 %
NASDAQ TRIB opened at $0.96 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.41.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 870.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trinity Biotech Company Profile
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
