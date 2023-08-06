Truist Financial Trims Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Target Price to $110.00

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $128.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. 51job reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Insperity Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $94.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.63. Insperity has a 12-month low of $93.88 and a 12-month high of $131.09.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at $59,243,018.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 129.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after buying an additional 409,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,048,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,340,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 720,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,704,000 after purchasing an additional 162,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,112,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

