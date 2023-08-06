Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,448 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $24,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 45.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Trupanion by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 5,551.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TRUP opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $82.49.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.81 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,976,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TRUP. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

