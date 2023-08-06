Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.67, but opened at $23.20. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $23.74, with a volume of 333,086 shares changing hands.
The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.13. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 93.32% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,179,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,261,000 after purchasing an additional 478,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,699,000 after acquiring an additional 725,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,275,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,560,000 after acquiring an additional 849,592 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,819,000 after acquiring an additional 273,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,584,000 after acquiring an additional 467,466 shares in the last quarter.
Twist Bioscience Trading Up 11.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77.
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
