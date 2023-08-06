U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $48.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE USB opened at $39.86 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

