Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Wedbush

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.77% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

RARE has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.21.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.53. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.10 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 178.91% and a negative return on equity of 185.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.26) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $27,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at $420,138.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $27,354.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,138.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,387 shares of company stock worth $219,356 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

