Under Armour (UA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Under Armour has set its FY 2024 guidance at $0.47-$0.51 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UA opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

In other news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $34,371,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,260,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,853 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,300,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,573 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,216,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 827,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $5,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.