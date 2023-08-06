uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT Lowered to $30.00 at HC Wainwright

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

QURE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.70.

uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. uniQure has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($4.41). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 44.91% and a negative net margin of 166.83%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.66 million. On average, analysts expect that uniQure will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,057.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,254.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 15,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $171,729.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,057.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,254.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $299,850. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in uniQure by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 631,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $3,500,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

