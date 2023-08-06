uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives $44.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QURE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 15,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $171,729.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,057.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,254.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 15,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $171,729.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,925 shares of company stock worth $299,850 in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Barclays PLC boosted its position in uniQure by 133.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 90,148 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $720,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth $648,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QURE opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.03. uniQure has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($4.41). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 44.91% and a negative net margin of 166.83%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

