United Fire Group (UFCS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.45). United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.60 million. On average, analysts expect United Fire Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Fire Group Stock Down 1.5 %

UFCS stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.75.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UFCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Insider Transactions at United Fire Group

In related news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,750.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Fire Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 134,553 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 101.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 80,919 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,439 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 247.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 47,653 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,829,000 after acquiring an additional 40,135 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

