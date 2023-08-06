Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) PT Raised to $15.00 at JMP Securities

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UPWK has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Upwork from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Upwork from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. Upwork has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $160.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.96 million. Analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $260,352.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,252,074.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 56,703 shares of company stock valued at $493,846 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 575.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 92.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 100.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Upwork by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.