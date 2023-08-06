Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Critical Contrast

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Great Ajax and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Ajax 0 1 2 0 2.67 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33

Great Ajax presently has a consensus target price of $9.88, suggesting a potential upside of 45.43%. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential downside of 14.34%. Given Great Ajax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax $35.64 million 4.48 -$15.01 million ($1.86) -3.65 Urstadt Biddle Properties $143.10 million 6.31 $39.70 million $0.67 34.27

This table compares Great Ajax and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Great Ajax. Great Ajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urstadt Biddle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Great Ajax and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax -72.24% 1.69% 0.35% Urstadt Biddle Properties 27.05% 11.38% 3.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Great Ajax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Great Ajax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Great Ajax pays out -43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 123.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Great Ajax is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Great Ajax has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Great Ajax on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tigard, Oregon.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 212 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

