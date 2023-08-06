UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UTSI opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. UTStarcom has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.