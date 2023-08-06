VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:EGY opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.46. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $5.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.42). VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.29 million. Research analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.64%.

In related news, CEO George W.M. Maxwell acquired 10,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 25,764 shares of company stock worth $96,519 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGY. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 88,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,768 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

