Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

BSV opened at $75.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $75.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

