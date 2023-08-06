Varex Imaging’s (VREX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $916.68 million, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $232.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Jay K. Kunkel sold 9,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $199,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,598 shares in the company, valued at $253,996.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth about $948,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,079,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Varex Imaging by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Varex Imaging by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

