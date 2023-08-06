Varonis Systems’ (VRNS) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Craig Hallum raised Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.16.
Varonis Systems Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.89. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
About Varonis Systems
Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.
