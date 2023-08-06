Veeco Instruments (VECO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Veeco Instruments has set its Q2 guidance at $0.26-0.34 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at $0.26-$0.34 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 25.24%. On average, analysts expect Veeco Instruments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 2.2 %

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.31. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.24. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $52,301.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 988,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 728.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,115,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 980,562 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 718,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,992,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,072,000 after acquiring an additional 224,780 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on VECO shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

