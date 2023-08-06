Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives $47.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 29,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $1,120,385.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,041,474 shares in the company, valued at $39,919,698.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 29,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $1,120,385.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,041,474 shares in the company, valued at $39,919,698.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at $315,305.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,135 shares of company stock worth $5,484,926 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

Verint Systems Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Verint Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -731.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.