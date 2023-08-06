Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Verisk Analytics from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Verisk Analytics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $229.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $162.94 and a 1-year high of $238.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.62.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.09%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,763. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,674 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

See Also

