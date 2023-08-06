Veritone (VERI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Veritone to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veritone Stock Down 3.0 %

VERI stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.12. Veritone has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35.

Get Veritone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VERI. Roth Capital lowered Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Mkm lowered Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Veritone from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Veritone from $5.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Veritone Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 32.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,362,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 578,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veritone by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,105,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after buying an additional 109,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veritone by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritone by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 24,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Veritone by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 451,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after buying an additional 31,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models and human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.