Veritone (VERI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Veritone to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
VERI stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.12. Veritone has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35.
A number of research firms have weighed in on VERI. Roth Capital lowered Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Mkm lowered Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Veritone from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Veritone from $5.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.
Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models and human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.
