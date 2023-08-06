Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.15.

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

VTNR opened at $5.03 on Thursday. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.77). Vertex Energy had a return on equity of 36.41% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $691.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Energy will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James Gary Rhame purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 167,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 44,426 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Featured Stories

