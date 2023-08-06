Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $352.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $352.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $366.76.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $340.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.11. The firm has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $272.10 and a 12-month high of $367.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,027 shares of company stock valued at $11,307,313. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

