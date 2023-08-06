Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Truist Financial

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.78.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.90. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $36.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 88.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 69,651 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

