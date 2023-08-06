Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.05

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.05 and traded as high as $3.09. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 672,260 shares changing hands.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 11.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCZ. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.