Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 8.4 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,844,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,394,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,158,000 after buying an additional 620,993 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $196,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.16.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

