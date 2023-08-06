Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 315 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,398,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $558,652,000 after buying an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,653,000 after buying an additional 377,858 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,517,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $177,766,000 after buying an additional 61,808 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,091,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $154,659,000 after buying an additional 14,133 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,178,000 after buying an additional 112,986 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.13. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $85.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMSI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

