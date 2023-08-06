Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 58 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $312.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.19.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,203,891. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ACN shares. TD Cowen downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.