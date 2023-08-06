Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 127,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 42,215 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $990,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 147,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 25,817 shares during the period.

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $50.68.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

