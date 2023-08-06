Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,735 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Affinia Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLY opened at $85.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $75.12 and a one year high of $93.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

