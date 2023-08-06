Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 125.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TransMedics Group by 738.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in TransMedics Group by 161.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $267,808.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $267,808.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $618,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,901,199.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,734 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransMedics Group Trading Down 8.3 %

TMDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $80.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.47. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 8.30.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.42 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

