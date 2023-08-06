Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 1,325 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI opened at $81.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $72.44 and a one year high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

