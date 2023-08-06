Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.22.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $198.84 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $300.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 64.16% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total transaction of $1,132,827.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,080,567.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,141,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total transaction of $1,132,827.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,376 shares in the company, valued at $41,080,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,121 shares of company stock valued at $57,097,202 over the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

