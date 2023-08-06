Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 153.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas raised Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake Stock Up 3.5 %

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total transaction of $160,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,505,603.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.80 per share, with a total value of $299,917.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,016.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total value of $160,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,505,603.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 646,395 shares of company stock valued at $114,793,237 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW opened at $166.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.90 and its 200-day moving average is $159.60. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

